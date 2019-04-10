Red Raider Matt Mooney takes to Twitter with a message about his journey

"What a journey it has been. The last few years have been the greatest of my life. I’m grateful for it all. I’m grateful for the good times and the bad too. I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve made, the lifelong friendships, and friends becoming family. I don’t think the communities of South Dakota and Texas Tech can ever understand how much they mean to me. They made me feel welcome and they’ve given me a home. I’m forever grateful and indebted to both communities. They have a special place in my heart forever. The loss to Virginia hurts so much and it will hurt for a while. Defeat is never easy, but it’s a part of life. The goal is to learn from it. The sun will continue to rise in the morning. I know Texas Tech will win it all one day, and I hope to be there to witness it. To the kids out there watching.. pursue your dreams and never give up. With God, anything is possible. Until next time, Lubbock ✌❤ #james1:2-4 #GodHasAPlan #GunsUp