Portales Fire Department working to contain grass fire, evacuations underway

PORTALES, NM (KFDA) - The Portales Fire Department is working to contain a grass fire in Roosevelt County.
First responders say the fire is near Highway 267 and South Roosevelt Road Y and W. The fire is spreading north.
Some residents in the area have been evacuated. Officials say someone will come by if you need to be evacuated.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Memorial Building located at 200 East 7th Street is taking anybody displaced by the fire.
Highway 267 is closed at this time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Extreme to critical fire danger is expected today due to high winds. A Red Flag Waring is in effect for the entire area.
