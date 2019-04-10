Portales Fire Department working to contain grass fire, evacuations underway

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 10, 2019 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 4:17 PM

PORTALES, NM (KFDA) - The Portales Fire Department is working to contain a grass fire in Roosevelt County.

First responders say the fire is near Highway 267 and South Roosevelt Road Y and W. The fire is spreading north.

Some residents in the area have been evacuated. Officials say someone will come by if you need to be evacuated.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Memorial Building located at 200 East 7th Street is taking anybody displaced by the fire.

Notice of a large grass fire in Roosevelt County has been sent out in various ways: cell phone messages, text,...

Highway 267 is closed at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Portales Police and Fire Department have asked that everyone please avoid the area of Roosevelt County road 6th and W. ...

UPDATE 3:00 P.M.: Crews continue to contain the fire, however they are asking that EVERYONE stay out of the area....

Extreme to critical fire danger is expected today due to high winds. A Red Flag Waring is in effect for the entire area.

