Police identify man who died after wreck on 34th and Soncy
By Britt Snipes | April 9, 2019 at 7:58 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 10:04 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Police have identified the man who died after losing control of his Range Rover on 34th and Soncy this evening.

At 5:11 p.m., officials said a driver lost control on 34th and Soncy near Amarillo National Bank and hit two trees.

Martin Kenneth Smith, 61, was was pronounced dead at a local hospital from injuries sustained during the wreck.

Officials said Smith was looking at an iPad while driving and that speed was also a factor.

The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department are still investigating the wreck.

