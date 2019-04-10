Police identify man who died after wreck on 34th and Soncy

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Police have identified the man who died after losing control of his Range Rover on 34th and Soncy this evening.
At 5:11 p.m., officials said a driver lost control on 34th and Soncy near Amarillo National Bank and hit two trees.
Martin Kenneth Smith, 61, was was pronounced dead at a local hospital from injuries sustained during the wreck.
Officials said Smith was looking at an iPad while driving and that speed was also a factor.
The Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department are still investigating the wreck.
