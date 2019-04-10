Overnight fire destroys former Star Theater in Dumas

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - Dumas fire crews fought a fire overnight that burned a historic building that once housed a theater and later a bowling alley.
According to the Moore County News-Press, the fire began burning the former Star Theater and Oak Lanes Bowling Alley around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The building became engulfed in flames, threatening surrounding structures.
The newspaper said Dumas Fire Department officials seemed to have the fire under control as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.
The former theater was destroyed in the blaze.
Roads were closed in the area as crews battled the blaze, but were later reopened.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.