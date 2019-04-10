Overnight fire destroys former Star Theater in Dumas

By Jacob Helker | April 10, 2019 at 7:26 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 7:28 AM

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - Dumas fire crews fought a fire overnight that burned a historic building that once housed a theater and later a bowling alley.

According to the Moore County News-Press, the fire began burning the former Star Theater and Oak Lanes Bowling Alley around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The building became engulfed in flames, threatening surrounding structures.

The newspaper said Dumas Fire Department officials seemed to have the fire under control as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

The former theater was destroyed in the blaze.

Roads were closed in the area as crews battled the blaze, but were later reopened.

