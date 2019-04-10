Man dead after wreck on 34th and Soncy

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is dead after losing control of his Range Rover on 34th and Soncy this evening, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Around 5:00 p.m., officials said a driver lost control on 34th and Soncy near Amarillo National Bank and hit two trees.
According to officials, the driver was looking at an iPad while driving.
The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Officials are currently notifying next of kin.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
