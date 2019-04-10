Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers president

"I thought about Dwyane Wade retiring (Wednesday), and I can't even tweet that out or be there," Johnson said. "Serena Williams called me a week ago and said, 'Will you mentor me and be on my advisory board?' And I said, 'Yeah, I'm going to do that.' So when Ben Simmons called and we went through the proper channels and they made me look like the bad guy out of that situation, but I didn't do anything wrong ... I was thinking about all those times, all those guys who want me to mentor them or be a part of their lives, and I can't even do that. I had more fun on the other side."