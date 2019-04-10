League of Women Voters sponsoring 2019 candidate forum

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo voters can meet candidates and find out their policy positions at the League of Women Voters’ “Meet the Candidates” forum on April 11 at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus.
Candidates for Amarillo City Council, the AISD school board and the Amarillo College Board of Regents will be on hand and available to meet the general public beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Starting at 6:00 p.m., the candidates will introduce themselves and give a rundown on their campaign goals and reason for seeking office.
The program will also include a question and answer period for those attending.
There is no cost to attend and the general public is invited.
Refreshments will be provided.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.