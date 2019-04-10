High winds close House ISD schools on Wednesday

HOUSE, NM (KFDA) - House ISD students will not have classes on Wednesday, April 10.
According to Superintendent Bonnie Lightfoot, the school had originally planned to delay classes by two hours to allow for additional travel time.
However, the delay was changed to a cancellation on Wednesday morning.
A high wind event is currently impacting a large portion of our viewing area.
