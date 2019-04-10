High winds across the area cause grass fires to break out

Swisher County officials are working to contain a grass fire. (Source: Amanda Hernandez)
By Kaitlin Johnson | April 10, 2019 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 5:51 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Wednesday’s high wind event has caused grass fires to break out across the area.

The fire in Roosevelt County has been contained, according to the Portales Fire Department.

The fire did burn some structures, but it is unknown what the extent of the damage was to those structures.

First responders say the fire broke out near Highway 267 and South Roosevelt Road Y and W.

Some residents in the area have been evacuated. Residents can return to their homes at this time.

Memorial Building is taking anybody displaced by the fires.

Swisher County Emergency Management said first responders are also responding to a grass fire near Tulia.

Swisher County Emergency Management responds to grass fire near Tulia (Source: Amanda Hernandez)

Officials said on Facebook that the fire is near the Trading Post off US 87 and asks everyone to avoid this area.

Those who need to leave their home because of the fire can go to the Swisher Memorial Building for safety, located at 127 SW 2nd Street.

Extreme to critical fire danger is expected today due to high winds. A Red Flag Waring is in effect for the entire area.

