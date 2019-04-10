High wind event causing low visibility, some driving hazards

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today’s high wind event is now causing low visibility in some areas, as well as driving hazards.
As a result, officials are warning the public about low visibility outside as well as some driving hazards to be aware of.
Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments posted on Facebook that winds have started to blow sand, making it difficult to see outside in the area.
Amarillo is also experiencing hazy skies from blowing dust and smoke from a grass fire burning near Portales.
The US National Weather Service in Amarillo said visibility has been around 4 to 5 miles at times.
Crews have responded to a pickup and trailer that was headed southbound on US 287 near Clarendon that overturned due to wind. The driver was not injured.
The Union County Sheriff’s office said until further notice, all oversize loads will be stopped by Clayton port of entry for northbound and southbound travel.
Very strong winds, mixed with warm temps in the upper 70′s and low 80′s, and very dry conditions has put the Panhandle in a Red Flag Warning, meaning extreme critical fire danger is expected today.
Winds will remain strong until late evening.
