High wind event causing low visibility, some driving hazards

High wind event causing low visibility, some driving hazards
A pickup and trailer headed southbound on US 287 near Clarendon overturned due to wind. (Source: The Clarendon Enterprise)
By Britt Snipes | April 10, 2019 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 4:37 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today’s high wind event is now causing low visibility in some areas, as well as driving hazards.

The Texas Panhandle and beyond is under a high wind warning, with sustained winds reaching 40 to 45 miles per hour and gusts up to 70.

As a result, officials are warning the public about low visibility outside as well as some driving hazards to be aware of.

Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments posted on Facebook that winds have started to blow sand, making it difficult to see outside in the area.

Please be aware of the wind blowing sand ... it is becoming difficult to see outside in area.

Posted by Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Amarillo is also experiencing hazy skies from blowing dust and smoke from a grass fire burning near Portales.

The US National Weather Service in Amarillo said visibility has been around 4 to 5 miles at times.

3:53 PM, 4/10: Blowing dust and smoke from a fire near Portales, NM has brought #hazy skies to #Amarillo. Visibility...

Posted by US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Crews have responded to a pickup and trailer that was headed southbound on US 287 near Clarendon that overturned due to wind. The driver was not injured.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an overturned pickup and trailer on southbound US 287 near FM 1260 east of...

Posted by The Clarendon Enterprise on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

The Union County Sheriff’s office said until further notice, all oversize loads will be stopped by Clayton port of entry for northbound and southbound travel.

All Oversize Loads will be stopped by Clayton Port of Entry for Northbound & Southbound travel until further notice. High winds are causing dangerous travel conditions.

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Very strong winds, mixed with warm temps in the upper 70′s and low 80′s, and very dry conditions has put the Panhandle in a Red Flag Warning, meaning extreme critical fire danger is expected today.

Winds will remain strong until late evening.

NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices. You can find the links to download our app right here.

You can also tune into NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page for updates on First Alert Weather.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.