Friends of the Hutchinson County Library hosting 2019 Spring Book Sale

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - The public will be able to support the library programs within Hutchinson County at their three-day Spring Book Sale beginning on April 11.
Both rooms of the north side of the Borger Library will be open for buyers to purchase books and support the Friends of the Hutchinson County Library.
The public is asked to enter through the doors on the north side of the library.
More information can be found at the Hutchinson County Library Facebook page.
The sale will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on April 11 and 12 and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 13.
