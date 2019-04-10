First Barrio Arts Project Committee meeting scheduled for April 11

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The first Barrio Arts Project Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 11.
The meeting will be held at Noon in Room 305 of Amarillo City Hall located at 601 South Buchanan Street.
At the meeting, attendees will discuss details of the committee and the project.
The public is invited to share ideas and plans as the committee moves forward.
For more information on the committee or the project, call City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219.
