First Alert Weather Day- Strong winds and extreme fire danger.

It’s starting off to be another mild morning with a light breeze. Winds will pick up throughout the day turning very windy. Winds will be out of the west at 40-45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph by late afternoon. A red flag Warning and high wind Warning are in effect for the entire area. Fire danger is extreme in the southwest and critical everywhere else. Be fire aware today. Winds will remain breezy into Thursday with cooler temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Our next system moves in Saturday with highs well below normal in the upper 30′s and low 40′s. Rain and snow chances will also be possible.