Doppler Dave Is Tracking Powerful Wind And First Alert Conditions

An area of intense low pressure has moved into our area and is generating powerful winds gusting over 60mph for many locations and we have even had 70mph+ gusts near the New Mexico border. High Wind and Red Flag Fire Warnings will be in effect until 1 am. Strong winds will persist into the night, but will shift from the NW and decrease into the 20-35mph range after midnight as a cold front moves into our region. We can expect a breezy and cold morning with temps in the low to mid 30s and colder wind chills.