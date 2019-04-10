Amarillo College hosting meeting of national DOE advisory board for hazardous materials training

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College will host a meeting of the national DOE advisory board that helps oversee hazardous materials training.
The National Partnership for Environmental Technology Education (PETE)/DOE Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, April 10 from 12:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the school’s downtown campus.
National PETE is a nonprofit organization that helps facilitate partnerships between educational institutions, industry and government and administers training as well.
According to a news release, Amarillo College is among the leading higher-education training facilitators in the PETE/DOE consortium and receives $150,000 annually to train DOE employees at the Pantex Plant in the safe handling and transportation of hazardous materials.
Participants will learn to protect themselves, their facilities and their communities from exposure to hazardous materials encountered during hazardous waste cleanup, in the transportation of hazardous materials and in the response to releases of hazardous materials.
