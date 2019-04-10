Amarillo College facilitates national hazardous safety training for Pantex employees

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On Wednesday, the advisory board, consisting of Amarillo College, Pantex and the National Partnership for Environmental Technology Education, or PETE, toured Pantex to see workers handle hazardous materials.
Many of the workers participated in hazardous material safety training facilitated by Amarillo College.
“We have been out this morning to Pantex," said Executive Director of PETE Kirk Laflan. "Seeing the results of that training and we are here back at Amarillo College, and we’ll be discussing the results and what we can work on over the next year.”
PETE granted Amarillo College $150,000 to facilitate safety training courses for Pantex employees.
“All the schools from all over the United States get money through the organization called PETE," said Jeff Wallick, the Amarillo College Training Coordinator. "We come together and we kind of review the numbers and showing the growing areas we are addressing and areas where we can improve.”
Since 2018, Amarillo College trained over 400 workers to protect themselves, their facilities and their communities from exposure of hazardous materials.
“The hazwopper or the hazardous waste operations class is a 40 hour class. It is one week long, and it teaches people how to categorize a potentially hazardous waste location. Find the risks and how to mitigate the risks. We talk about personal protective equipment, how to keep people safe, how to stabilize and then also how to monitor the outside ready for a cleanup,” said Wallick.
PETE say’s the Amarillo College’s safety training have improved operations at Pantex.
