Xcel Energy preparing for high winds on Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is reminding customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages due to Wednesday’s high wind chances.
A strong area of low pressure is heading into our area, which will bring winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, gusting at 60 miles per hour or higher.
Xcel Energy wants you to be prepared in case the high winds cause damage to power lines.
You can sign up for “My Account” at the company’s website or by using the Xcel Energy customer app. “My Account” allows you to report outages online and register for updates through email, text or voice messaging.
If you would like to report downed lines or power outages, you can call 1-800-895-1999. Xcel Energy wants to remind you to stay away from downed lines as they could still be energized.
Xcel Energy is putting field employees and contractors on notice in the event of power outages.
If there are widespread outages, restoration is prioritized by the amount of customers affected by the event, not by geographic area.
Damage on large feeder lines can affect thousands of customers at once, and the company will move crews in to repair feeder line damage before assigning them to outages affecting smaller tap lines, transformers and individual service lines.
The company will also delay work if conditions create an unreasonable hazardous environment.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there will be significant fire potential in the northern High Plains where cured grasses still dominate the landscape.
The areas of concern include Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa, and Fort Stockton.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the risks on Wednesday include: increased speed at which wildfires will spread, wildfires will be easier to start and will be harder for firefighters to extinguish. Impacts could include tree damage, power outages and difficult driving conditions.
