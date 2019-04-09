Warm Tuesday with strong winds Wednesday

It’s a mild start to the morning with temps in the 40′s and 50′s. We will warm into the 80′s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15- 25 mph. Wednesday will be very windy with gusts over 60 mph. Warm temps, dry conditions and strong winds will leave us with critical to extreme fire danger across the entire region. We cool off into the 50′s and low 60′s Thursday and Friday before dropping into the 40′s on Saturday. We could rain and snow showers to kick off the weekend on Saturday.