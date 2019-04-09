Thousands of fans visit Hodgetown for Sod Poodles Opening Day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Tonight, for the first time in 37 years, a professional baseball game was played in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted the Midland Rockhounds at Hodgetown, and played their first home game in front of a sold-out crowd of over seven thousand people.
Fans raved about their experience at the ballpark, from the options at the concessions stands to the beautiful new venue.
The Sod Poodles fell 9-4 to the Rockhounds after 10 innings. They will play two more against Midland this week, and then host Corpus Christi in a four game series.
