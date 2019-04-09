Senator Heinrich’s staff visiting Clayton to provide constituent service

CLAYTON, NM (KFDA) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s staff will be visiting Clayton this week in an effort to provide constituent services.
Heinrich’s staff will be holding mobile office hours this week in Clayton and is inviting residents to come and ask questions about public policy.
Anyone with questions regarding Social Security benefits, Medicare, immigration, student loans and more, are encouraged to attend on Thursday, April 11.
Staff will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Senior Center in Clayton.
Those not able to attend can visit Senator Heinrich’s online office.
