Rick Bousquet named Amarillo Botanical Garden’s Executive Director

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Boatanical Garden’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of Rick Bousquet as their new executive director on Tuesday.
Bousquet has had a varied career, including service as a law enforcement officer, and experience working with various nonprofit and volunteer organizations.
He has also advised other nonprofits on strategic planning, board development, marketing, operations and development for the past four years.
A meet-and-greet with Bousquet will be held on April 25 at the Gardens from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
He will also be available during GardenFest on April 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
