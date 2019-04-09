Potter, Randall counties, local mental health center to help inmates with disorders

“Whenever they’re in jail, they have that secure and sober environment that kind of aids in their recovery,” said Argomaniz. “When they’re released back into the community they don’t usually have that. So I think the outpatient piece that Texas Panhandle Centers can provide is going to try to address that gap and help them when they’re no longer in that secure and safe environment that often leads to other habits that have led to their incarceration.”