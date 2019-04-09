Police: Suspect arrested after kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man was arrested yesterday after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl in north Amarillo, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
On April 7 at 10:19 p.m., APD was called to north Amarillo on a possible kidnapping involving a sexual assault.
Officers were told a juvenile girl, whose age was not released, was riding her bicycle when she was picked up by a man driving an SUV.
Police said the girl was taken to a house, was sexually assaulted, but later released
Officers found a vehicle that matched the suspects, parked at a house in north Amarillo owned by 52-year-old Moe Swe.
APD Special Victims Unit detectives investigated and determined Swe was the suspect.
A warrant was issued out of Potter County for Swe, and he was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
APD said the incident can be used as a reminder for parents to talk to their children about strangers.
