OPSU to host annual art fest tomorrow

GOODWELL, OK (KFDA) - The Oklahoma Panhandle State University Art Department will be hosting their 21st Annual Panhandle Area Art Jubilee tomorrow.
On April 10, area high school students will have the opportunity to participate in contests, learn from demonstrations and earn prize or scholarship money at the art jubilee on the Panhandle State campus. Demonstrations will be in Hesper Hall and student’s contest entries will be in the Panhandle State Ballroom.
Contests tomorrow include sidewalk chalk drawing, computer graphics, pottery and a quick draw. Demonstrations include potter’s wheel throwing, pastels, watercolor painting and much more.
Bethany Fields and Carol Beesley are this year’s art jubilee featured guests.
Fields will be hosting workshops on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday April 11 at 9:30 a.m. Beesley will host a workshop on Wednesday, April 10 starting at 9:30 a.m.
