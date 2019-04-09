Hodgetown sees successful evening for Sod Poodles home opener

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Monday’s home opener at Hodgetown exceeded city employees’ expectations and foreshadowed a successful inaugural season for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Former Amarillo City Councilmember Dr. Brian Eades was in attendance, and applauded the opening of Hodgetown.
“(Hodgetown) is beyond anything we ever envisioned,” said Eades.
The home opener was standing-room-only, with about 7,200 tickets sold.
Hodgetown was constructed in 13 months, something City of Amarillo Facilities Director Jerry Danforth said is “unheard of in this industry”.
Roughly 300 team employees and contractors worked Monday’s home opener, contributing greatly to its success. Over the season, about 50 full time jobs and 100 part-time jobs will be created in Amarillo related to team operations.
Although parking was a concern for many, the parking garage near Hodgetown was only about 85 percent full.
Danforth also added that traffic flow accommodated Hodgetown perfectly. Following postgame fireworks, almost all game-related traffic had left downtown Amarillo by 11:30 p.m.
