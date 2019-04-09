FIRST ALERT: Strong winds are returning to the region on Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As we head towards the Wednesday time frame we will be watching for strong winds to return to the area.
A strong area of low pressure will bring winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, gusting 60+ for our region.
Winds of this magnitude can cause a high fire danger, damage to small buildings, and will be hazardous to small vehicles and high profile vehicles.
We will also see large areas of blowing dirt, so watch out for reduced visibility.
NewsChannel10′s Weather Tracker App is available to download for Apple iOS and Android devices. You can find the links to download our app right here.
You can also tune into NewsChannel10 and follow our Facebook page for updates on First Alert Weather.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.