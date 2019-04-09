Doppler Dave On A First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow

FIRST ALERT CONDITIONS TOMORROW: A powerful low pressure system will track in from the west tomorrow and will promptly end this nice spring weather. Brutal winds will quickly increase with sustained values in the 40-50mph range and gusts expected to be greater than 60mph. A High Wind Watch is in effect and there will be the possibility of wind damage, power outages, and wildfires. Winds will remain strong through evening tomorrow before a cold front arrives with cooler air and less wind overnight into Thursday morning.