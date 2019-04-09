Canyon City Manager to retire, assistant city manager named interim

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - City Manager Randy Criswell is leaving Canyon and the city commission has named Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens as their Interim City Manager.
Longtime Canyon city employee City Manager Randy Criswell will be leaving for a new opportunity in Mineral Wells.
Criswell started with the city in 1994 as a public works director, was promoted to assistant city manager in 2004, and then city manager in 2008.
According to the Mineral Wells Index newspaper, Criswell will start as the city manager there on March 6.
Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders said he thinks Mineral Well is interested in the progress Canyon has made, including development and revitalization.
The city commission met on Monday and named Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens as the interim city manager.
