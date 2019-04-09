Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT CO, NM (KFDA) - One man has died after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Roosevelt County on Monday, April 8.
Around 8:30 a.m., New Mexico State Police were called to U.S. 70 near mile post 425, just north of Portales.
Police say a 43-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 when her car drifted and hit a 44-year-old man riding a bicycle from behind.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman was not injured in the incident.
Police say the driver not paying attention may have been a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.