2019 Amarillo Policeman’s Ball to benefit local Police Exploring Post

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Food, drinks and live music will mark the 2019 Amarillo Policeman’s Ball on April 13 at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The ball will feature live music from Insufficient Funds, as well as dinner catered by Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House.
A cash bar will be available as well.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Amarillo police Exploring Post 5507.
Dress code for the event will be semi-formal.
Advance tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by calling Martin Birkenfeld at (806) 378-4252.
Birkenfeld can also be reached at martin.birkenfeld@amarillo.gov.
The ball will be held in the center’s Grand Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
