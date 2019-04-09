Alexa, 6-year-old girl battling leukemia, will be AFD’s Fire Chief for a Day

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A first grader at Glenwood Elementary School who is battling cancer received a surprise from those battling fires this afternoon.
Alexa Guerra will be the Amarillo Fire Department’s Fire Chief for a Day this Friday.
Alexa’s mom says after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and remaining in the hospital for a year, something like this is a blessing.
“Now she can come to school like a regular kid. I’m very happy with the fire department and all the people behind the program,” said Dayanira Gonzalez, Alexa’s mom. “It makes my daughter smile. It’s very emotional, to make her smile.”
“Alexa’s just unique. The sweetness and the innocence in her smile is just awesome,” said Kyle Joy, Captain with the Amarillo Fire Department.
Alexa, who is now in maintenance and receives chemo treatments monthly, says it was special to have her classmates there and wants them to remember one thing.
“To never give up,” said Alexa.
She said her favorite part of today’s event was when AFD gave her her own fire suit.
Alexa will also throw out the first pitch at the Sod Poodles game on Friday.
The Sod Poodles have made it the team’s mission to give back to the community this season.
“The most important part for us is that all of those proceeds go to local charities,” said Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Sod Poodles.
Alexa’s family says they will cherish every moment, especially on Friday.
“It makes me stronger. She thinks that her family made her stronger but at the end of the day, she is the one that motivates us to keep going,” said Gonzalez. “To battle this terrible sickness, she’s been a champ. She’s been so strong with this battle of leukemia.”
When Alexa puts on her fire suit on Friday, she has one message for all the firefighters in the city.
“They’re important,” said Alexa.
After Alexa throws out the first pitch at Hodgetown on Friday, she’ll be watching the fireworks with her family before spending the night at Embassy Suites.
