United Supermarkets Arena to host free watch party for NCAA championship game

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics have announced an official watch party inside the United Supermarkets Arena so Lubbock fans can enjoy Texas Tech’s first return to the national basketball championship since Marsha Sharp, Sheryl Swoopes, and the legendary 1993 Lady Raiders team.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with tip-off at 8:20 p.m. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. Arena doors will close at halftime or before if capacity is reached.
Parking will be available in the lots located directly north and west of United Supermarkets Arena. Tech will provide a free shuttle service to the arena from the S1 parking lots near the John Walker Soccer Complex. Shuttle services will begin at 6:45 p.m. and run until an hour after the game ends.
Concession stands will be open and available for fans. Officials want to remind everyone that their clear-bag policy will be in place.
For more details on the official watch party, see the announcement on the Texas Tech website here.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.