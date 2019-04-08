Shark Tank helps local business turn success into wishes

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local business featured on Shark Tank last year is now turning their success into wishes.
The creators of the Eggmazing Egg Decorator appeared once again on the show Sunday night, but this time they weren’t asking for money. Instead they shared how the show enabled them to give back to a local organization near and dear to their hearts: Make-A-Wish North Texas.
Scott Houdashell and Curtis McGill said going on Shark Tank and making a deal with Lori Greiner not only catapulted their business to the next level, but also allowed them to share their success with Make-A-Wish through a $50,000 donation.
Sunday night, a crowd gathered at Cask & Cork to watch as Shark Tank shared why Make-A-Wish is so important to their company.
“Make-A-Wish stepped to the forefront when my nephew Ethan was diagnosed with leukemia," explained McGill. "Make-A-Wish all of a sudden gave back to us in a way we never thought was something we would need or something that would be possible.”
Last summer, Make-A-Wish sent Ethan Thompson to Disney World so he could battle Darth Vader and become a Jedi Master.
Ethan just celebrated his 8th birthday, hopefully his last while undergoing chemo.
“What these people do for these children and these families is awesome," said McGill. "The ability to hopefully grant more wishes was something Scott and I knew would be something that would touch us and them for a long time.”
Make-A-Wish will make dreams come true for more than 40 children this year. That’s about 10 more than last year.
“This size of donation from Scott and Curtis is just huge," said Make-A-Wish Council Member Rob McKay. "We ask all the time, it’s what we do. We need money to continue granting the wishes that we do. If you see the face of a young child once you grant a wish, it just melts your heart. It absolutely melts your heart.”
The average wish costs around $10,000, and because of these eggcellent businessmen, at least five children are guaranteed a wish.
“Make-A-Wish, that organization is the true hero and the kids are without a doubt," said Houdashell.
With the demand for wishes growing, Make-A-Wish is looking not only for monetary donations, but wish granting volunteers as well.
You can find more information about how to get involved with this organization by visiting their website.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.