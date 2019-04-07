Red Raider forward Tariq Owens walks to practice in medical boot

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As the Red Raiders hit the court to practice before they take on the Virginia Cavaliers, Tariq Owens was wearing a medical boot.
On Saturday night in the Final Four game against Michigan State, Owens injured his right ankle. He walked off the court with assistance and headed to the locker room. Sources say he has a lateral ankle sprain. He returned to the game with just less than six minutes left to help the team get the win.
According to KCBD’s Pete Christy and Devin Ward, Owens said he will play Monday night and they believe the medical boot is just for precaution right now.
Owens is a senior at Texas Tech University and an avid defender of the goal.
Over the course of the 2018-19 season, Owens averages 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
The game will be nationally televised at 8:20 CST on CBS.
There will be a watch party inside the United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and it is all general seating, on a first come, first served basis. Doors will close at halftime or before if capacity is reached. The clear bag policy is in effect and concessions will be available.
