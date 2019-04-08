Novelist to speak at WTAMU on growing up in Texas

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY (KFDA) - Colorado novelist Stephen Graham Jones will lecture West Texas A&M University students and the public on the American West and his childhood on April 9 at WTAMU’s Legacy Hall at 7:00 p.m.
Jones will be discussing the development of his career as a novelist, including passages from the book Growing Up Dead in Texas.
He plans to discuss the relation of his work to the American West and the impact of growing up there today.
The lecture will be held by the university’s Center for the Study of the American West in conjunction with the Sybil B. Harrington School of Fine Arts and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.
Those interested can attend a Q&A session with Jones from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Cornette Library and a reception before the lecture from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Legacy Hall.
