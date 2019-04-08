2-month-old dead after Sunday wreck in Amarillo

By Britt Snipes | April 8, 2019 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 1:56 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The two-month-old child who was hurt in a car wreck on Sunday has died at a hospital in Lubbock, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Sunday, around 10:50 a.m., Amarillo police drove up on a major accident in the 3300 block of South I-27.

A Ford Taurus stopped in the left-hand lane because of a flat tire. The Taurus was then rear ended by a Hyundai. The Hyundai spun after the collision and was hit head-on by a pickup truck.

A two-month-old child who was in the Taurus was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Two other passengers in the Taurus were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the Hyundai and three passengers, all facing injuries considered non-life threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

On Monday, the Amarillo Police Department confirmed that the two-month-old who was hurt in Sunday’s wreck died from injuries sustained at a hospital in Lubbock.

The APD Traffic Investigation Squad is still investigating the wreck.

