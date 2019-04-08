2-month-old dead after Sunday wreck in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The two-month-old child who was hurt in a car wreck on Sunday has died at a hospital in Lubbock, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Sunday, around 10:50 a.m., Amarillo police drove up on a major accident in the 3300 block of South I-27.
A Ford Taurus stopped in the left-hand lane because of a flat tire. The Taurus was then rear ended by a Hyundai. The Hyundai spun after the collision and was hit head-on by a pickup truck.
A two-month-old child who was in the Taurus was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Two other passengers in the Taurus were taken to the hospital, as well as the driver of the Hyundai and three passengers, all facing injuries considered non-life threatening.
The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.
On Monday, the Amarillo Police Department confirmed that the two-month-old who was hurt in Sunday’s wreck died from injuries sustained at a hospital in Lubbock.
The APD Traffic Investigation Squad is still investigating the wreck.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.