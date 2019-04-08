Martha’s Home to host 11th Annual Second Chance Prom

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Martha’s Home will be hosting its 11th annual Second Chance Prom on Saturday.
The public is invited to join Martha’s Home on Saturday, April 13 for a lavish evening at the Second Chance Prom. This year’s theme is ‘Arabian Nights’.
The Second Chance Prom raises funds for the nonprofit, which provides shelter and support to local homeless women and their children.
The event will feature appetizers and hors d’ovres, a DJ, aerial artists, a photo booth, live auction and much more.
Attire for the evening is cocktail and formal wear, or costumes to match the evening’s theme.
Table reservations start at $500, which reserves a table for 10. To make table reservations, call Sarah Silva, Director of Development, at (806) 443-5577.
Individual tickets are sold for $45 each or $85 per couple and are on sale here online.
The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Ballroom in Downtown Amarillo.
