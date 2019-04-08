The latest: Texas Tech takes on Virginia for NCAA Championship

The latest: Texas Tech takes on Virginia for NCAA Championship
Source: Texas Tech Athletics
By Jacob Helker | April 8, 2019 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:48 AM

(KFDA) - In conjunction with our sister station KCBD, NewsChannel10 is bringing you the very latest as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Virginia Cavaliers for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball title.

THE LATEST:

The NCAA Finals start today at 8:20 and will be broadcast on CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV.

A livestream is also available at the NCAA website.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.