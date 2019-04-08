Klein: Texas Rangers investigating Hemphill County sheriff, deputy

HEMPHILL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office could be facing legal issues after reports indicating their sheriff and a deputy are being investigated by Texas state authorities.
According to private investigation firm Klein Investigations and Consulting, letters sent by Hemphill County Attorney Kyle Miller and 31st District Attorney Franklin McDonough to the county defense bar said both Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis and Deputy Pine Gregory have been subject to investigation by the Texas Rangers.
Klein said they were made aware of the letters at some point late last week.
The firm had no comment on the specifics of the investigation.
