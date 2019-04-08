Governor Abbot invites entrepreneurs in Texas Panhandle to small business workshop

PLAINVIEW, TX (KFDA) - Entrepreneurs and small business owners from around the Texas Panhandle are invited to attend the Governor’s Small Business Workshop in Plainview hosted by Governor Greg Abbot.
The workshop will include hands-on activities to allow business owners from around the area to network with business lenders, non-profits and governmental agencies oriented toward the small business sector.
Partners for the event include the Office of the Governor, the Texas Workforce Commission, the High Ground of Texas and the Plainview Chamber of Commerce.
The workshop will be held at the Plainview Country Club on April 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Registration can be completed at Texas.gov.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.