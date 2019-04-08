Downtown businesses to experience economic growth from Sod Poodles season

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Businesses in Downtown Amarillo are expecting large crowds to tailgate, dine and shop as over 7,000 fans attend the Sod Poodles opening day.
“I think that you are going to see a lot more pedestrian traffic because as people park and walk to the restaurants and then walk to the stadium," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "You are going to see a lot of people exploring downtown. Maybe people who haven’t been downtown in a long time.”
Downtown businesses have been preparing for the Sod Poodles season by creating new specials, extending their hours and showing their support.
“Here at the Embassy Hotel, we are very excited too," said Debra McCartt, Community Relations Director for Embassy Suites of Amarillo. "We have been planning for this day and hope that people from around the area will show up, not only go to the game but come and stay in Amarillo and bring dollars to spend in our hotels and restaurants. This day is showing us as a city that all of this vision is doing exactly what we hoped it would do.”
Even though Opening Day is sold out, Amarillo plans to see a consistent amount of people coming downtown throughout the baseball season.
“The Sod Poodles were really great with their season ticket sales, and many of those were sold on a three-year plan. So, that tells me that they are really planning for the long term. And it’s a commitment of people saying we want baseball and we want affiliated baseball in Amarillo,” said Duke.
The Sod Poodles are attracting baseball fans from across the region, many of whom will experience the new businesses in Downtown Amarillo for the first time.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.