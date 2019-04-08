Crime Stoppers fugitive arrested, facing federal charges

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A ‘Fugitive of the Week’ wanted by the Texas Parole Board was arrested over the weekend and is now facing federal charges.
On Saturday at 3:00 p.m., officials stopped Efrain near SW 3rd and Lamar. Esparza was taken into custody after a short chase.
Officials said Esparza had a firearm and narcotics on him when he was arrested.
Esparza was booked into the Randall County Jail and more federal charges are pending including new charges of evading and resisting arrest.
