Clovis Community College invites public to see world-class illusionist

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - The public is invited to see illusionist Vitaly tomorrow, hosted by Clovis Community College and the Citizens Bank of Clovis.
Vitaly will mystify crows with An Evening of Wonders on Tuesday, April 9.
The world-class illusionist has many accomplishments under his belt, including fooling Las Vegas superstars Penn & Teller in their TV show ‘Fool Us’.
Vitaly’s illusions include bringing pictures and drawings to life, and erasing people from their own driver’s licenses.
General admission is $20 and $15 for seniors, military, and students and can be purchased at the CCC cashier’s window, here online, or the night of the event.
