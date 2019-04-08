City unveils plans to prevent post-championship game riot activities

“Additional outside portable cameras at the arena and Memorial Circle; Lighting throughout Urbanovsky Park will remain on; Academic buildings will be locked,” Schovanec wrote in the university-wide letter. “The Victory Bells will ring until midnight, unless they need to be shut down earlier to disperse the crowd; Barricades and police vehicles will close off streets around Memorial Circle and other areas as determined throughout the evening; (Texas Tech PD) is working with Lime to clear scooters.