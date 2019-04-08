City unveils plans to prevent post-championship game riot activities

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Plans have been put in place by city officials and businesses to prevent any post-NCAA championship game celebrations from getting out of hand.
The catalyst for these preparations was a Saturday night riot that included a couch burning, a bonfire made of electric scooters and people flipping over a car. All this activity came after the Texas Tech men’s basketball team won it’s Final Four game against Michigan State, which advanced the team into the NCAA Finals.
Tech is now set to play Virginia at 8:20 p.m. in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the NCAA Finals, which is the cause for the increased security.
In anticipation of any sort of raucous behavior, the electric scooter rental company, Lime, has released a statement and said its entire fleet has been removed from Lubbock. The scooters will be back on the street early Tuesday morning.
“While we too are excited and proud of Texas Tech’s victory and tournament run, we also share the city of Lubbock’s concerns for public safety," a Lime spokesperson told KCBD. "In anticipation of tonight’s big game, we have pulled our fleet from the streets before it commences, and will re-deploy scooters after activities subside early Tuesday morning.”
While Lime has taken that approach, officials with the City of Lubbock are planning similar tactics to those used on Saturday, with some increased adjustments.
Broadway will be closed from Avenue U to University Avenue starting at 6 p.m. The roadway will be closed to vehicular traffic but pedestrians will be able to visit the businesses in the area.
University Avenue will be closed from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street beginning at 8:30 p.m. Avenue X will be closed from 15th Street to Glenna Goodacre Avenue Boulevard.
After 5 p.m. vehicles will be removed from the closed streets.
Texas Tech has also issued a letter from President Lawrence Schovanec on some Monday night precautions, which include closing off parts of campus and using cameras.
“Additional outside portable cameras at the arena and Memorial Circle; Lighting throughout Urbanovsky Park will remain on; Academic buildings will be locked,” Schovanec wrote in the university-wide letter. “The Victory Bells will ring until midnight, unless they need to be shut down earlier to disperse the crowd; Barricades and police vehicles will close off streets around Memorial Circle and other areas as determined throughout the evening; (Texas Tech PD) is working with Lime to clear scooters.
During the basketball game officers with the Texas Tech Police Department will staff the United Supermarkets Arena for security purposes during a watch party that will be hosted inside the facility. Doors for the watch party will open at 7 p.m. but after half time both Memorial Circle and the campus’ Engineering Key will be shut down.
Once the game is finished, law enforcement will restrict pedestrian traffic to avoid any large crowds from forming, Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens, said.
“Much like we did Saturday night, we’ll do that again tonight so that we can hopefully avoid large crowds and avoid some of the issues that occurred Saturday night,” Stevens said.
Similar to Saturday night, no criminal behavior will be tolerated and arrests are possible.
Giving an update on the Saturday night antics, Stevens said LPD is searching for some of the suspects that were involved in the riot activity. Once those people are found charges of arson, criminal mischief and riot will be presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.
The department is able to search for those suspects based of photographic evidence they gained through the use of social media and submissions from people who were around the area. Those who do have information on people involved in Saturday night’s activity are asked to call the department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
“Our best advice is: If starts to get out of hand, leave.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.