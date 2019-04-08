City of Amarillo schedules public meetings for Woodlands area road project

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has scheduled a meeting for tomorrow for residents of the Woodlands area regarding an upcoming road improvement project.
The Woodland area road improvement project is part of the 2017-2021 Community Investment Program.
Residents and business owners of the area are invited to attend while city staff will provide an overview of the project and answer questions.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at de Zavala Middle School Cafeteria located at 2801 North Coulter Street.
The start date for the project has yet to be determined and will be announced in the future.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.