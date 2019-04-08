Amarillo area high school students participate in mock municipal election

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For Potter County Government Day, students from 10 area high schools stepped up to the polls to cast their own mock votes for candidates in the upcoming municipal election.
“We set up a test election. It in no way affects the outcome of the real election, but it was a way for the students to experience voting firsthand,” said Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley.
“I’m about to turn 18 but I’m not there yet, so I thought it was nice to have that familiarity so that whenever I do go vote, it’s not as foreign,” said junior at River Road High School Dascha Hilton.
Huntley said students also tried out cumulative voting on the new Potter County voting equipment, which is a little different than it was in the past.
This applies to candidates for Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees and Amarillo College Board of Regents.
“The equipment’s going to ask you how many votes you want to give to that candidate,” said Huntley. “So you can select that you want to give all three to that candidate or you can vote twice for one and once for another, or you can vote for three different candidates. It’s totally your choice.”
“Our old equipment, it would list candidate A’s name three times. Like ‘Candidate A, Candidate A, Candidate A,’” said Huntley. “So you could vote that way. If you were at the very bottom of the list, people might not scroll down to your name, because everybody’s had there name there three times. This is so much better because it gets everybody’s name on the first page.”
Now that schools are no longer used as voting locations, she believes there is a lack of exposure for students to the voting process.
“Now we don’t vote in the schools. They just don’t accommodate us as well as our needs are today,” said Huntley. “So for the students to be able to come in and actually do it, it kind of bridges that gap. Because we’ve got to raise up a younger voting population.”
Election day is Saturday, May 4 and early voting begins Monday, Apr. 22 and ends Tuesday, Apr. 30.
