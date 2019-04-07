Underdogs again, Texas Tech is right where they want to be

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KCBD) - If you were not already aware, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard enjoys his role as the underdog heading into Monday night’s NCAA National Championship game.
Beard, speaking to media on Sunday afternoon, relished in the team’s ‘street dog’ role, and about knowing what he was going to bring to the table. He also talked about how when he was hired for this job he knew he would take the Red Raiders to this level. “I’ve been telling people my whole life, I can win championships and play on the last night of the season.”
Beard said it wasn’t arrogance that led to this, but belief. “I know how hard our guys are on the practice floor. I know how hard our staff works. I know how we care for each other.”
Beard was joined at Sunday’s news conference by Norense Odiase and Jarrett Culver. Both men bragged on their coach and his competitiveness that has finally being noticed. “You see this guy day in and day out put in work like no other,” Odiase said. "He drives us... He pushes the standards higher, higher, higher.
“He brings the best out of you,” said Culver. “He wants to win.”
And he will get his chance Monday night as the Red Raiders take on the Virginia Cavaliers with the world watching. When asked if that would be difficult for the team, Beard said no. “We’ve had five one-day preps this year. This was the first time since Coach Knight was in Lubbock we had three Big Mondays in Lubbock. So we just rely on that experience.”
That experience will certainly be on display at U.S. Bank Stadium Monday.
