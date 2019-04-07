Red Raiders heading to National Championship after 61-51 win over Michigan State

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KCBD) - On the biggest stage, with the entire nation watching, the Red Raiders beat Michigan State by a final of 61-51.
With the win, the Red Raiders are heading to their first-ever National Championship game.
In the first half, Tariq Owens played like a man who was destined to play in the Final Four.
But, with 14:43 left in the second half, Tariq Owens went down with what appeared to be a right leg injury and went to the locker room, but would return with 8:10 remaining in the game.
Culver and Moretti struggled in the first half, but would finish the game with 15 points between them.
Matt Mooney elevated his game to new heights in the Twin Cities - tacking on an outstanding 22 points.
At the 9:31 mark of the game, Texas Tech took their biggest lead of 13 points and the Red Raider fans inside of US Banks Stadium went nuts.
With 2:50 left, Michigan State crawled back into the game, as they cut the lead down to just 1 point.
But when the Red Raiders needed Jarrett Culver to step up, he did.
The Lubbock native hit a dagger from long range to extend the Red Raiders lead to 7 with 54 seconds left in the game.
That was when Michigan State lost all of their momentum.
In total, there were 72,711 people in attendance for the game with the crowd reaction dominated by Texas Tech fans.
