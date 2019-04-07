Inside the Texas Tech locker room the day before the NCAA National Championship game

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports Team went inside the locker room with the Texas Tech Red Raiders before their Sunday practice.
The game will be nationally televised at 8:20 CST on CBS.
There will be a watch party inside the United Supermarkets Arena at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and it is all general seating, on a first come, first served basis. Doors will close at halftime or before if capacity is reached. The clear bag policy is in effect and concessions will be available.
