Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
On State Loop 335, various lanes will be closed in both directions from US 87 to Amarillo Boulevard for patching.
Crews will be spraying herbicide along SH 136, FM 1912, and RM 1061.
On I-40 eastbound, the right and center lanes will be closed from Eastern Street to Lakeside Drive for mill and fill operations.
Starting Wednesday, April 10, the two inside lanes of I-40 eastbound will be shifted to the two outside lanes from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 interchange. The two new eastbound exit ramps at Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive will be opened and the old ramps closed; all other ramps through this construction zone will remain open.
Various lanes will be closed on the frontage roads near the intersection of I-40 and Nelson Street for patching.
Various southbound lanes will be closed on Soncy Road from I-40 to Hillside Drive for patching and around the intersection of Coulter Street and I-40 for patching.
Watch for mowers and weed eaters along US 87 from 15th Avenue to SL 335.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
